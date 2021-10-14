Jets dropped by Ducks with Scheifele serving final game of playoff suspension
18-year-old Mason McTavish becomes youngest Ducks goal scorer ever in victory
Mason McTavish became the youngest player in Anaheim history to score a goal as the Ducks opened the season with a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night.
Officials originally ruled no goal because the whistle had blown, but replay overturned it as the culmination of a continuous play where the result was unaffected by the whistle.
At 18 years, 256 days old, McTavish surpassed the previous franchise mark set by Oleg Tverdovsky (18 years, 259 days) on Feb. 1, 1995, at Dallas. McTavish is the second-youngest player to score within 15 minutes of his NHL debut in more than 25 years (Columbus' Nikita Filatov did it on Oct. 17, 2008, vs. Nashville) and the sixth-youngest in NHL history.
McTavish also had an assist on Adam Henrique's power-play goal during the second period that extended the Ducks' lead to 3-1.
WATCH | McTavish marker helps Ducks down Jets:
Kevin Shattenkirk and Rickard Rakell also scored for Anaheim, which has won four of its last five season openers. Lundestrom and Jakob Silfverberg both had two assists, and John Gibson made 33 saves,
Shattenkirk scored Anaheim's first goal of the season with a wrist shot from the right wing near the boards that Hellebuyck was unable to see after being screened. It was Anaheim's first shot on goal after the Jets took the first seven.
Winnipeg centre Mark Scheifele served the final game of a four-game suspension he received in the playoffs last season for his hit on Montreal's Jake Evans.
WATCH | Burning questions for every Canadian NHL team:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?