NHL

Jets ink forward Adam Lowry to 5-year contract extension

The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Adam Lowry to a five-year contract with an average annual value of $3.25 million US.

28-year-old, who's spent entire career in Winnipeg, has 20 points this season

The Canadian Press ·
Forward Adam Lowry signed a five-year contract extension worth $3.25 million US annually with the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. (Rich Lam/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old Lowry has 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 44 games this season.

The son of Jets assistant coach Dave Lowry, Adam Lowry has recorded 143 points (65 goals, 78 assists) and 228 penalty minutes in 452 regular-season games, all with Winnipeg.

He has nine points (three goals, six assists) and 12 penalty minutes in 31 playoff games.

Lowry, who was born in St. Louis and raised in Calgary, was selected by Winnipeg in the third round (67th overall) in the 2011 NHL draft.

WATCH | The week that was in the North Division:

Week 13 roundup of the NHL's North Division

Sports

3 hours ago
3:56
In our weekly segment, Rob Pizzo catches you up on the week that was in the all-Canadian division in the NHL. 3:56
Related Stories

Comments

