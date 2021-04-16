Jets ink forward Adam Lowry to 5-year contract extension
The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Adam Lowry to a five-year contract with an average annual value of $3.25 million US.
28-year-old, who's spent entire career in Winnipeg, has 20 points this season
The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Adam Lowry to a five-year contract with an average annual value of $3.25 million US.
The 28-year-old Lowry has 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 44 games this season.
The son of Jets assistant coach Dave Lowry, Adam Lowry has recorded 143 points (65 goals, 78 assists) and 228 penalty minutes in 452 regular-season games, all with Winnipeg.
He has nine points (three goals, six assists) and 12 penalty minutes in 31 playoff games.
Lowry, who was born in St. Louis and raised in Calgary, was selected by Winnipeg in the third round (67th overall) in the 2011 NHL draft.
WATCH | The week that was in the North Division:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?