Wild's Matt Dumba to miss at least 3 months
Minnesota Wild defenceman Matt Dumba is expected to miss at least three months after surgery to repair a ruptured right pectoralis muscle.
Defenceman underwent surgery after suffering ruptured pectoralis muscle on Dec. 15
Minnesota Wild defenceman Matt Dumba is expected to miss at least three months after surgery to repair a ruptured right pectoralis muscle.
The Wild said Wednesday that Dumba's surgery was performed by Dr. Brad Nelson at TRIA Orthopaedic Center.
The 24-year-old Dumba didn't play in the last two periods of the Wild's 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Dec. 15. He leads NHL defencemen with 12 goals and has 22 points overall in 32 games.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.