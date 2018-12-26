Skip to Main Content
Wild's Matt Dumba to miss at least 3 months

Wild's Matt Dumba to miss at least 3 months

Minnesota Wild defenceman Matt Dumba is expected to miss at least three months after surgery to repair a ruptured right pectoralis muscle.

Minnesota Wild defenceman Matt Dumba, left, and Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk fight during the first period of a game played on Dec. 15. The Wild announced on Wednesday that Dumba, who suffered an injury in that game, underwent surgey and will be out of the lineup for at least three months. (Paul Battaglia/Associated Press)
The Wild said Wednesday that Dumba's surgery was performed by Dr. Brad Nelson at TRIA Orthopaedic Center.

The 24-year-old Dumba didn't play in the last two periods of the Wild's 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Dec. 15. He leads NHL defencemen with 12 goals and has 22 points overall in 32 games.

