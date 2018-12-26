Wild's Matt Dumba to miss at least 3 months

Minnesota Wild defenceman Matt Dumba is expected to miss at least three months after surgery to repair a ruptured right pectoralis muscle.

The Wild said Wednesday that Dumba's surgery was performed by Dr. Brad Nelson at TRIA Orthopaedic Center.

The 24-year-old Dumba didn't play in the last two periods of the Wild's 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Dec. 15. He leads NHL defencemen with 12 goals and has 22 points overall in 32 games.