Wild's Matt Dumba becomes 1st NHLer to kneel for U.S. anthem
Regina native made speech prior to Saturday's Chicago-Edmonton game
Minnesota Wild defenceman Matt Dumba became the first NHL player to kneel for a national anthem during the league's restart on Saturday.
The Regina native made a speech about social and racial justice prior to Edmonton's first game of the NHL restart — the second overall — before he kneeled for "The Star Spangled Banner."
Players from the Oilers and Chicago stood around the centre-ice circle for both anthems prior to the game.
Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and Chicago goalie Malcolm Subban each put a hand on Dumba's shoulder as he kneeled for a recording of the American anthem. All three players are Black.
WATCH | Wild defenceman Dumba takes a knee during anthem:
Grammy Award-winning singer Michael Buble sang "O Canada" on a video recorded at Vancouver's Rogers Arena. Dumba stood for that anthem, played after "The Star Spangled Banner."
Dumba wore a "Hockey Diversity Alliance" shirt for the ceremony, which also paid tribute to front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Racism is everywhere, and we need to fight against it," Dumba said.
Similar ceremony planned for Toronto hub
A similar ceremony was planned for Saturday night's game between the Montreal Canadiens and Pittsburgh Penguins in Toronto. No players appeared to kneel during anthems prior the first two games in Toronto.
Social justice has been a theme in sports restarts.
Almost all NBA players have kneeled for the American anthem since the league resumed play Thursday in Orlando, Fla.
Major League Baseball also had players kneeling during its opening games last week, though it was not as big a percentage.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.