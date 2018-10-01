Capitals' Tom Wilson could face suspension for hit in pre-season game
Washington forward offered in-person hearing for infraction on Sunday
The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced in a tweet Sunday night that it has offered Wilson an in-person hearing for the infraction, which earned him a 10-minute penalty during the game. That means the league is considering a suspension of six-plus games.
Blues coach Mike Yeo said Sundqvist is "not good" and called the hit "predatory."
"I'd be surprised if he didn't miss a decent amount of time," Yeo said of Sundqvist.
The Capitals did not make Wilson available to reporters after the game.
Wilson, who signed a six-year, $31 million US contract in July to remain with Washington, has a history of throwing dangerous checks. He was suspended for three games during the Stanley Cup playoffs for a check to the head of Pittsburgh Penguins centre Zach Aston-Reese that broke his jaw and caused a concussion.
