NHL

Ovechkin breaks NHL power-play goal record in Capitals victory over Red Wings

Alex Ovechkin had two goals in the third period, including one to break the NHL's all-time power-play goal record and the Washington Capitals topped the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 on Friday night in Detroit.

Washington star scored 275th power-play goal, passing Dave Andreychuk

Dana Gauruder · The Associated Press ·
Capitals left winger Alex Ovechkin, left, celebrates scoring one of his two goals in the third period of a 3-1 win over the Red Wings on Friday in Detroit. (Duane Burleson/The Associated Press)

The power-play goal, the first of his two scores on the night, was the 275th of his career, passing Dave Andreychuk for the all-time record. 

Evgeny Kuznetsov had a goal and an assist for the Capitals while Ilya Samsonov made 19 saves.

Pius Suter scored for Detroit and Thomas Greiss stopped 24 shots.

The Red Wings played for the first time since Dec. 18. They had four games postponed due to a COVID outbreak among the team and some of their opponents. Detroit had an 11-5 shots on goal advantage in the first period but neither side scored.

Detroit scored the first goal early in the second period when Sam Gagner backhanded a pass from behind the Caps' net and Suter fired it past Samsonov for his sixth goal this season.

Defenceman Lucas Johansen, who was making his NHL debut, assisted on Kuznetsov's 11th goal with 4:07 left in the period.

Ovechkin gave Washington the lead with 2:51 left. He ripped a slap shot from the right point to beat Greiss. He added an empty netter in the final minute for his 24th goal this season.

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

