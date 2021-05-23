Golden Knights shut out Wild to take control of series
Fleury makes 35 saves as Vegas pushes Minnesota to brink of elimination
The stars are scoring for the Vegas Golden Knights, all four lines are producing, and the goaltending has been superb.
That's how to take control of a playoff series.
Alex Tuch and Mark Stone each got their third goal of the series and Keegan Kolesar had two assists for the Golden Knights, who have nine unanswered goals and lead 3-1 in the first-round, best-of-seven matchup. They get Game 5 at home on Monday night.
"When you get those leads, sometimes you sit back. I think we did a good job of just pushing forward," Stone said.
WATCH | Stanley Cup Playoff preview: West Division
Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal challenged and erased by a replay review for the second straight game for the Wild, whose other stars continued to be stymied by Fleury and his defensemen. Their shutout streak reached 111:30, since Eriksson Ek scored in the first period of Game 3.
"To come in here and sweep was a real testament to our group," coach Pete DeBoer said.
Kirill Kaprizov had only two shots on goal, giving him eight in four games. Kevin Fiala, who has no points in the series, smashed his stick in frustration on the crossbar at a stoppage in play right after a couple of denials by Fleury in the third period.
Since the last time they advanced in 2015, the Wild are 2-10 in the playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. The Golden Knights hadn't won here in regulation in their four-year history until Game 3.
"You're always frustrated when a goalie is playing like that and playing on his head," Wild right wing Marcus Foligno said. "You really can't do much but keep shooting."
WATCH | Who is the sentimental favourite to win the Stanley Cup?
