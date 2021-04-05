NHL expresses concern over Canucks' COVID-19 protocol situation
League believes Vancouver will return and conclude 56-game schedule
The NHL's deputy commissioner says the Vancouver Canucks' COVID-19 outbreak is concerning, but remains confident the team will be able to complete its schedule.
In an email to The Canadian Press, Bill Daly says the Canucks' numbers are "concerning from a health and safety standpoint, not necessarily from a scheduling standpoint."
Daly says the league believes the Canucks will return and conclude their 56-game schedule.
Daly also says the league will not change its COVID protocols in the aftermath of the Canucks' situation.
WATCH | Canucks sidelined by COVID-19:
Forward Adam Gaudette's positive test came back last Tuesday, but practice continued without him and then last Wednesday morning's skate went ahead.
Sixteen of the 22 players on the Canucks' active roster were on the NHL's protocol list as of Sunday.
A player on the COVID-19 protocol list has not necessarily tested positive, but the league requires individuals with positive tests to self-isolate for 10 days, and for close contacts to self-isolate for two weeks.
Vancouver has had four games postponed because of the virus.
