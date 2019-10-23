Canucks' Bo Horvat nets 1st career hat trick in win over Red Wings
Vancouver forward scores 3 in final frame to lead comeback
Bo Horvat scored three of Vancouver's five goals in the third period for his first career hat trick, and the Canucks rallied from two down to defeat the skidding Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Tuesday night.
Anthony Mantha and defenceman Dennis Cholowski scored for Detroit, which lost its fifth in a row. Jimmy Howard made 35 saves.
Horvat, the Canucks' captain, scored two power-play goals in a span of 1:31 early in the third to tie the game at 2. He put in a rebound at 1:42 and tipped in a shot from the point by Hughes at 3:13.
Virtanen got the winner when his attempted pass from the right circle deflected off the skate of Red Wings defenceman Filip Hronek and past Howard. It was Virtanen's first goal.
Schaller added his first goal with 5:39 left and Horvat completed his hat trick with an empty-net goal with 1:12 remaining.
Mantha's 5-on-3 power-play goal gave Detroit a 1-0 lead with 3:52 left in the first period. He scored on a one-timer from the top of the right circle. It was Mantha's seventh goal.
Cholowski made it 2-0 at 9:19 of the second with a 4-on-3 power-play goal. He beat Markstrom with a wrist shot from the right circle. It was Cholowski's first goal of the season.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.