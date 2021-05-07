Skip to Main Content
NHL·New

Canucks forward Zack MacEwen suspended 1 game for kneeing Oilers' Nurse

Vancouver Canucks forward Zack MacEwen was suspended for one game without pay by the NHL on Friday for kneeing Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse.

Incident occurred during Vancouver's win over Edmonton on Thursday

The Canadian Press ·
Vancouver's Zack MacEwen fights Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse in Thursday's game. MacEwen was suspended one game on Friday for an earlier kneeing incident. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

Vancouver Canucks forward Zack MacEwen was suspended for one game without pay by the NHL on Friday for kneeing Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse.

The incident came midway through the second period Thursday night in the Canucks' 6-3 victory in Edmonton.

The suspension will cost MacEwen $7,112 US.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now