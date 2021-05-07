Canucks forward Zack MacEwen suspended 1 game for kneeing Oilers' Nurse
Vancouver Canucks forward Zack MacEwen was suspended for one game without pay by the NHL on Friday for kneeing Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse.
Incident occurred during Vancouver's win over Edmonton on Thursday
The incident came midway through the second period Thursday night in the Canucks' 6-3 victory in Edmonton.
The suspension will cost MacEwen $7,112 US.
This is what MacEwen’s hearing is for. Looks like he knees Nurse when he’s down after the initial high stick. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Canucks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Canucks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsGoOilers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsGoOilers</a> <a href="https://t.co/K43KgtsU6w">pic.twitter.com/K43KgtsU6w</a>—@PuckReportNHL
