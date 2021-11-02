Canucks defenceman Travis Hamonic will be double vaccinated 'soon,' says head coach
31-year-old says he's following league's COVID-19 protocols
Defenceman Travis Hamonic has returned to the Vancouver Canucks after missing the start of the season due to personal issues.
Hamonic, 31, spoke with media Monday after practising with his teammates for the first time this season and said he is following the NHL's protocols for COVID-19.
He declined to specify what kept him away from the Canucks (3-5-1), saying only that he's been going through an "extremely difficult time."
Canucks head coach Travis Green said Hamonic will be double vaccinated "soon" and could slot into the lineup as soon as Tuesday, when Vancouver hosts the New York Rangers.
"He looks sharp. I thought he looked better today than I imagined he would," Green said. "I think he's kept himself in phenomenal condition. Looks leaner than maybe he has in the past."
Hamonic, who hails from St. Malo, Man., played 38 games for Vancouver last season, registering 10 points (three goals, seven assists).
Hamonic played in Abbotsford Saturday before being recalled to the NHL club on Monday. Rookie defenceman Jack Rathbone was reassigned to the minor-league team in a corresponding move.
Hamonic has played 675 regular-season games over 11 NHL seasons with the Canucks, Calgary Flames and New York Islanders.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?