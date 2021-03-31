Skip to Main Content
Canucks sign standout goalie Thatcher Demko to 5-year contract extension

The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Thatcher Demko to a five-year extension. Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini confirmed the signing on Twitter.

Deal reportedly worth $25M US for 25-year-old

Vancouver Canucks goalie signed a five-year contract extension with the club on Wednesday. (Rich Lam/Getty Images)

No financial terms have been released, though multiple reports indicated the deal was for $25 million US total.

Demko took over as the No. 1 goaltender for the Canucks this year after Jacob Markstrom went to the Calgary Flames in free agency.

The 25-year-old Demko is 12-12-1 with a 2.77 goals-against average and .917 save percentage this season.

Demko, a second-round pick (36th overall) by Vancouver in 2014, starred in relief of an injured Markstrom in last year's second-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

