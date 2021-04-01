NHL postpones 3 more Canucks games due to players in COVID protocols
Vancouver scheduled to return April 8, able to practise 2 days prior
The Vancouver Canucks have had their games postponed through April 6.
The Thursday announcement by the NHL comes a day after Vancouver's game against the Calgary Flames was postponed because two Canucks players and a member of the coaching staff were entered into the league's COVID protocol.
Pending test results in the coming days, the NHL says it is expected that the Canucks will be able to return to game action April 8, with no practices before April 6.
Including Wednesday's Canucks-Flames matchup, Vancouver will have four games in total postponed — one against the Edmonton Oilers and two against the Winnipeg Jets.
Canucks forward Adam Gaudette, who was pulled from Tuesday's practice following a positive test result, was added to the NHL's protocol list that afternoon.
Defenceman Travis Hamonic was added to the list on Thursday.
A player on the COVID-19 protocol list has not necessarily tested positive.
Canucks head coach Travis Green would not say following Wednesday's morning skate if Gaudette had tested positive for a variant.
The league's protocols require players and staff to be tested daily. Any time an individual's initial test comes back positive, the lab does a second test on the initial sample.
If the second test is negative, a second sample is collected. But if that sample returns a positive result, it's considered to be a "confirmed positive."
The league requires individuals with positive tests to self isolate for 10 days, and for close contacts to self isolate for two weeks.
The NHL's truncated 56-game schedule has now seen 45 contests postponed — with the first 37 coming in the three U.S.-based divisions — because of COVID-19.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?