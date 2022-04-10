Canucks double up Sharks to stay in playoff hunt
Dickinson, Garland, Chiasson, Schenn score for Vancouver in 4-2 win
Following two road wins earlier in the week, the Vancouver Canucks kept their slim playoff hopes alive when they beat the visiting San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night.
Jason Dickinson, Conor Garland, Alex Chiasson and Luke Schenn scored the goals for Vancouver. Tomas Hertl and Nick Bonino replied for San Jose (29-33-9).
Thatcher Demko made 34 saves for the Canucks (35-28-10), reaching the 30-win mark for the first time for his career. In the Sharks net, Kaapo Kahkonen made 35 saves, but saw his record drop to 0-3-0 since he was acquired from the Minnesota Wild at the March 21 trade deadline.
Vancouver opened the scoring just 2:03 into the first period. Dickinson intercepted an errant pass from Sharks defender Ryan Merkley near centre ice, then streaked down the right wing, deked Kahkonen and deposited the puck into the back of the net. It was his fourth goal of the year and his first since returning to action earlier this week, after missing 16 games with a lower-body injury.
At 7:34, Hertl tied the score with the Sharks on a 5-on-3. He banged the rebound of a Timo Meier shot past Demko from close range for his 28th goal of the year.
WATCH l Chiasson lifts Canucks to victory over Sharks:
The Canucks made the score 2-1 at 4:49 of the second period. Alex Chiasson corralled a puck in the defensive zone. Conor Garland received the pass while in full flight on the left wing, then beat Kahkonen high to the blocker side for his 15th of the year, and first goal in 20 games.
With 1:23 left to go in the middle frame, Nick Bonino deftly deflected a Brent Burns point shot from deep in the slot past Demko for his third goal in four games and 11th of the year.
The Sharks pulled their goalie with 2:11 left to play. After a pair of icing plays by Vancouver, the Sharks generated a number of good scoring chances before Tyler Myers was called for cross-checking with 39.3 seconds left in regulation but the Canucks held the fort, with Schenn hitting the empty net with one second left on the clock.
With the win, the Canucks move within four points of the second wild-card spot in the NHL's Western Conference. They're four points behind both the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights.
