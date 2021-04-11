Skip to Main Content
NHL·New

Canucks face another setback as facilities to remain closed until at least Monday

The Vancouver Canucks' anticipated return to work has been delayed at least another day. The NHL announced Sunday that due to an additional Canucks player being in the league's COVID-19 protocols, the team's practice facilities will not open until Monday at the earliest.

NHL club had hoped to resume activities on Sunday, but additional player has entered COVID-19 protocol

The Canadian Press ·
Rogers Arena in Vancouver is seen above. The Canucks have not played since March 31 due to a COVID-19 outbreak. (Bob Frid/USA TODAY Sports)

The Vancouver Canucks' anticipated return to work has been delayed at least another day.

The NHL announced Sunday that due to an additional Canucks player being in the league's COVID-19 protocols, the team's practice facilities will not open until Monday at the earliest.

The player has not been around the team since March 31, but the league's medical staff, plus staffs of the NHL Players' Association and the team determined "that the prudent decision was to keep the facilities closed for an additional day," the NHL said in a release.

The decision isn't expected to impact the Canucks' first game back on Friday, when the Edmonton Oilers are scheduled to visit.

Twenty-five people, including 21 players and four members of the coaching staff, have tested positive for the virus during the outbreak.

Nineteen Canucks players were on the NHL's COVID protocol list before Sunday's 5 p.m. ET update. Only players on the active roster are on the list.

A player does not have to register a positive COVID-19 test to be on the list. Being a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case or a mandated travel quarantine, for example, could put a player on the list.

The Canucks said in a tweet Saturday that players would return to training and limited individual practices on Sunday, with a full group practice scheduled for Wednesday.

WATCH | 9 memorable deadline deals ... in 90 seconds:

9 memorable NHL deadline deals...in 90 seconds

Sports

4 days ago
2:09
With the trade deadline quickly approaching, Rob Pizzo looks at 9 trades that are still talked about today. 2:09

The outbreak saw eight Canucks games postponed between March 31 and April 14.

Vancouver GM Jim Benning said Friday that the ill players were feeling better, and are "on the other side of it."

"We still have family members that are getting sick and I think the players worry about that," the GM said.

The Canucks' overhauled schedule now has them set to end the season on May 16, meaning a gruelling final stretch that will see them play 19 games in 30 days including six sets of back-to-backs.

WATCH | Breaking down North Division trade deadline options:

Who will make the biggest splash before the NHL trade deadline?

Sports

4 days ago
9:19
CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo calls on Justin Bourne, Greg Wyshynski and David Amber to set up this season's NHL trade deadline. 9:19
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now