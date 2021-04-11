Canucks face another setback as facilities to remain closed until at least Monday
NHL club had hoped to resume activities on Sunday, but additional player has entered COVID-19 protocol
The Vancouver Canucks' anticipated return to work has been delayed at least another day.
The player has not been around the team since March 31, but the league's medical staff, plus staffs of the NHL Players' Association and the team determined "that the prudent decision was to keep the facilities closed for an additional day," the NHL said in a release.
The decision isn't expected to impact the Canucks' first game back on Friday, when the Edmonton Oilers are scheduled to visit.
Update on <a href="https://twitter.com/Canucks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Canucks</a> Facilities Re-Opening. <a href="https://t.co/DIYrBeApJt">https://t.co/DIYrBeApJt</a> <a href="https://t.co/gfmxTByrxu">pic.twitter.com/gfmxTByrxu</a>—@PR_NHL
Twenty-five people, including 21 players and four members of the coaching staff, have tested positive for the virus during the outbreak.
A player does not have to register a positive COVID-19 test to be on the list. Being a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case or a mandated travel quarantine, for example, could put a player on the list.
The Canucks said in a tweet Saturday that players would return to training and limited individual practices on Sunday, with a full group practice scheduled for Wednesday.
The outbreak saw eight Canucks games postponed between March 31 and April 14.
Vancouver GM Jim Benning said Friday that the ill players were feeling better, and are "on the other side of it."
"We still have family members that are getting sick and I think the players worry about that," the GM said.
The Canucks' overhauled schedule now has them set to end the season on May 16, meaning a gruelling final stretch that will see them play 19 games in 30 days including six sets of back-to-backs.
