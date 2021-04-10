Vancouver Canucks to resume NHL season on April 16, pending results of COVID-19 tests
Team still has 19 players on league's COVID-19 protocol list
The Vancouver Canucks will begin practicing on Sunday — as long as they get negative COVID-19 test results.
The NHL said that if the Canucks get a clean bill of health, they will play the Edmonton Oilers on April 16. Vancouver still has 19 players on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.
The decision was made by the NHL, NHLPA and Vancouver's medical groups.
A total of seven Canucks games have been postponed between March 31 and April 14.
The NHL has rescheduled those games with the team's 56-game schedule now ending on May 16.
