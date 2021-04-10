Vancouver Canucks to resume NHL season on April 16, pending results of COVID-19 tests

The Vancouver Canucks will begin practicing on Sunday — as long as they get negative COVID-19 test results.

The NHL said that if the Canucks get a clean bill of health, they will play the Edmonton Oilers on April 16. Vancouver still has 19 players on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/NHL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHL</a> announced today that, pending today’s test results, the <a href="https://twitter.com/Canucks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Canucks</a> will re-open their facilities for practice on April 11, with a return to game play on April 16.<br><br>Schedule changes impacting 15 games in the North Division also were announced: <a href="https://t.co/wSSqW13IiK">https://t.co/wSSqW13IiK</a> <a href="https://t.co/15ubK3Urvp">pic.twitter.com/15ubK3Urvp</a> —@PR_NHL

The decision was made by the NHL, NHLPA and Vancouver's medical groups.

A total of seven Canucks games have been postponed between March 31 and April 14.

The NHL has rescheduled those games with the team's 56-game schedule now ending on May 16.

