Skip to Main Content
NHL

Vancouver Canucks to resume NHL season on April 16, pending results of COVID-19 tests

The Vancouver Canucks will begin practicing on Sunday — as long as they get negative COVID-19 test results. The NHL said that if the Canucks get a clean bill of health, they will play the Edmonton Oilers on April 16.

Team still has 19 players on league's COVID-19 protocol list

The Canadian Press ·
On Saturday, the NHL announced that the Vancouver Canucks will return to action on April 16, pending ongoing COVID-19 test results. (Rich Lam/Getty Images)

The Vancouver Canucks will begin practicing on Sunday — as long as they get negative COVID-19 test results.

The NHL said that if the Canucks get a clean bill of health, they will play the Edmonton Oilers on April 16. Vancouver still has 19 players on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.

The decision was made by the NHL, NHLPA and Vancouver's medical groups.

A total of seven Canucks games have been postponed between March 31 and April 14.

WATCH | 9 memorable deadline deals ... in 90 seconds:

9 memorable NHL deadline deals...in 90 seconds

Sports

3 days ago
2:09
With the trade deadline quickly approaching, Rob Pizzo looks at 9 trades that are still talked about today. 2:09

The NHL has rescheduled those games with the team's 56-game schedule now ending on May 16.

WATCH | Breaking down North Division trade deadline options:

Who will make the biggest splash before the NHL trade deadline?

Sports

3 days ago
9:19
CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo calls on Justin Bourne, Greg Wyshynski and David Amber to set up this season's NHL trade deadline. 9:19
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now