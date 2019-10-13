Canucks down flyers as Tanner Pearson comes up clutch in SO
Tanner Pearson scored in the shootout to power the Vancouver Canucks to a 3-2 home victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
Vancouver winger goes 5-hole to beat Philly's Carter Hart for 2nd straight home win
Tanner Pearson scored in the shootout to power the Vancouver Canucks to a 3-2 home victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
The left-winger beat Philly's Carter Hart five-hole in the third round to secure the win.
Brock Boeser and Pearson both scored for the Canucks (2-2-0) in regulation, and Chris Tanev registered a pair of assists.
Carsen Twarynski and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Flyers (2-0-1).
Hart stopped 22-of-24 in the losing effort while Jacob Markstrom had 29 saves for Vancouver.
The loss was Philadelphia's first of the season and marked the Flyers' first game in North America this season after they opened the year in the Czech Republic as part of the NHL's global series.
WATCH | Canucks come up clutch in SO to down Flyers:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.