Canucks hire Jim Rutherford as new president
Veteran executive led Carolina Hurricanes to 2006 Stanley Cup title
Veteran NHL executive Jim Rutherford is the new president of the Vancouver Canucks.
Rutherford will also act as interim general manager.
The Canucks cleaned house on Sunday, firing general manager Jim Benning and head coach Travis Green, among other front-office staff members.
The team hired Bruce Boudreau as head coach on a two-year deal.
The 72-year-old Rutherford left the Pittsburgh Penguins last January for personal reasons. He'd been with the Penguins since 2014, and saw Pittsburgh capture Stanley Cups in 2016 and '17 while he was there.
Rutherford was also the GM at Carolina when they captured the Cup in 2006.
WATCH l Canucks owner Aquilini speaks to media about firing Green, Benning:
