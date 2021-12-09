Skip to Main Content
NHL

Canucks hire Jim Rutherford as new president

Veteran NHL executive Jim Rutherford is the new president of the Vancouver Canucks. Rutherford will also act as interim general manager.

Veteran executive led Carolina Hurricanes to 2006 Stanley Cup title

The Canadian Press ·
Jim Rutherford, pictured at the 2019 NHL draft in Vancouver, left the Pittsburgh Penguins last January for personal reasons. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Veteran NHL executive Jim Rutherford is the new president of the Vancouver Canucks.

Rutherford will also act as interim general manager.

The Canucks cleaned house on Sunday, firing general manager Jim Benning and head coach Travis Green, among other front-office staff members.

The team hired Bruce Boudreau as head coach on a two-year deal.

The 72-year-old Rutherford left the Pittsburgh Penguins last January for personal reasons. He'd been with the Penguins since 2014, and saw Pittsburgh capture Stanley Cups in 2016 and '17 while he was there.

Rutherford was also the GM at Carolina when they captured the Cup in 2006.

WATCH l Canucks owner Aquilini speaks to media about firing Green, Benning:

Canucks owner Aquilini explains why 'it's time to go in a different direction'

3 days ago
Duration 1:32
Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini speaks to the media about parting ways with head coach Travis Green and general manager Jim Benning. 1:32

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now