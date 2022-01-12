Canucks suffer 1st regulation loss under Boudreau at hands of red-hot Panthers
Dickinson, Lammiko score for Vancouver in defeat
Sam Reinhart had two goals and an assist and the Florida Panthers handed Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau his first regulation loss in 10 games with a 5-2 victory Tuesday night in Sunrise, Florida.
"There were a lot of things we didn't do well," Boudreau said. "It's never fun when you lose, this brought us down to earth a little bit."
Aleksander Barkov scored his team-leading 15th goal and also had an assist for Florida. Aaron Ekblad had a goal and two assists, Maxim Mamin also scored, and Frank Vatrano and Anton Lundell each had two assists. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 42 shots.
"I don't think we're doing anything special," Reinhart said. "I think we're playing a pretty simple game offensively. We're all on the same page there and we're being effective. It's a fun team to be a part of. We really feed off of each other."
WATCH | Reinhart's 3-point night leads Panthers past Canucks:
The Panthers move to 6-0-1 in their past seven games.
"It's how our group has played," interim coach Andrew Brunette said. "I'm just benefitting from how they've played all year. I'm very fortunate to be in this position. I'm very grateful for the opportunity, but this is a team thing. I'm just along for the ride."
Jason Dickinson and Juho Lammiko scored for Vancouver and Thatcher Demko stopped 21 shots.
Barkov scored a short-handed goal on a breakaway with 59.4 left in the second.
"They've got great stick work in front of the net, they get their stick on everything," Boudreau said. "They're a good team you can't give opportunities. If you blink, they can score."
Ekblad put the Panthers ahead 1-0 when his shot from just inside the blue line beat Demko on the glove side at 5:18 of the first.
Reinhart's goal 1:08 later — a deflection of a shot from the blue line by Radko Gudas — made the score 2-0.
Dickinson closed the Canucks to 2-1 when his shot from the left circle got by Bobrovsky with 8:29 left in the first.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?