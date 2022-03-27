Pair of goals by Pettersson powers Canucks to crucial victory over Stars
Vancouver stays in wild card mix, 3 points back of a playoff spot
Elias Petterson had two goals and a pair of milestones as the Vancouver Canucks rallied past the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night in Dallas.
Petterson's second score started a three-goal barrage in the third period. Bo Horvat and Conor Garland also scored in the frame for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko stopped 35 shots.
Jacob Peterson scored in the second period, and Jake Oettinger made 27 saves for the Stars.
The Canucks put the game away with two goals in the final 1:06. Horvat scored into an empty net and Garland scored on a rebound of his own shot.
After a scoreless first period, the Stars took the lead on Peterson's goal at 5:42 of the second. Vancouver tied the score about 10 minutes later when Oliver Ekman-Larsson knocked down a puck in the Vancouver end. Petterson carried the puck to the other end and sent a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle past Oettinger.
What a way to get your 200th career point 🥴 <a href="https://t.co/FFOqmH6qaW">pic.twitter.com/FFOqmH6qaW</a>—@Canucks
Vancouver's 32nd-ranked penalty-killing unit stopped all of Dallas' power plays. Demko made four saves on the Stars' third man advantage, and shortly afterward Dallas defenceman Esa Lindell missed an open net by hitting the left goalpost from short range.
Vancouver had the game's first three shots on goal before Thomas Harley appeared to score for the Stars. However, the puck deflected off Demko's leg and the left goalpost but didn't cross the goal line. That began a streak of eight shots by Dallas. The scoreless first period ended the Stars outshooting the Canucks 14-9.
The game's first penalty came at 15:10 of the second period, when Dallas defenceman Jani Hakanpaa went off for holding. Fifteen seconds later, Petterson scored on the power play.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?