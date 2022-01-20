Canucks' COVID-19 outbreak grows as Demko, Miller test positive

The Vancouver Canucks COVID-19 outbreak continues, with star goalie Thatcher Demko and forward J.T. Miller testing positive for the virus via rapid tests on Thursday.

Both players were held out of practice at Rogers Arena as the team awaits the results of further testing.

The Canucks (18-18-3) currently have a number of key pieces in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, including captain Bo Horvat, winger Conor Garland and backup netminder Jaroslav Halak.

Miller, 28, is Vancouver's leading scorer with 39 points (12 goals, 27 assists) in 39 games this season.

Demko, 26, has a .917 save percentage and 2.62 goals-against average with a 17-14-0 record. He's also set to represent the Canucks at the NHL All-Star game next month.

Vancouver is scheduled to host the Florida Panthers Friday in its first home game since Dec. 14.

Ehlers to IR

Meanwhile, Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers has been placed on injured reserve after taking a knee-on-knee hit from Washington defenceman Dmitry Orlov.

The incident, which didn't result in a penalty, occurred late in the third period of Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals.

WATCH | Orlov suspended for hit on Ehlers:

Ehlers, who is tied for third on the Jets with 25 points, had to be helped off the ice.

Orlov was subsequently suspended two games by the NHL on Wednesday.

The Jets visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday before taking on the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins this weekend.

Winnipeg sat fifth in the Central Division with a 17-12-6 record heading into the game in Music City.