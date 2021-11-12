Nichushkin scores in return from injury, MacKinnon-less Avalanche rout Canucks
Colorado snaps 2-game skid with highest-scoring game of season
Valeri Nichushkin scored in his return from injury, Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists and the Colorado Avalanche overcame the absence of star center Nathan MacKinnon to rout the Vancouver Canucks 7-1 on Thursday night.
Logan O'Connor and Devon Toews each added a goal and an assist, Gabriel Landeskog, Darren Helm and J.T. Compher also scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 21 saves. The Avalanche snapped a two-game skid with their highest-scoring game of the season.
Nils Hoglander scored after Vancouver fell behind 6-0, and Thatcher Demko allowed six goals on 26 shots before being pulled after two periods for the Canucks. They trailed 3-0 before getting their second shot on goal.
MacKinnon was sidelined just as the banged-up Avs welcomed back top-pair defenseman Cale Makar (two assists) and Nichuskin from upper-body injuries. Defenseman Sam Girard (two assists) also dressed after leaving practice early Wednesday.
Nichushkin, in his first game since Oct. 13, made an immediate impact. He knocked in Nazem Kadri's rebound on the power play before tumbling into the goal himself at 3:18.
With the Canucks providing little resistance, Landeskog was open on the side of the net when he took a feed from Makar for his fifth goal to make it 2-0 at 7:34. Rantanen then scored at 11:10 after Bowen Byram stole the puck from Elias Pettersson.
A day after placing Luke Schenn on injured reserve, call-up Jack Rathbone was on Vancouver's third defensive pairing with Kyle Burroughs. And the Cancucks' defense struggled.
Byram didn't return after the first period with an upper-body injury, but the Avs extended their lead to 4-0 as O'Connor knocked in a feed from Samuel Girard at 11:05 of the second.
Jaroslav Halak replaced Demko and stopped eight shots in the third period.
Canucks defenseman Tucker Poolman was given a match penalty midway through the third period after his stick to the face of Kiefer Sherwood.
It was Colorado's first game in five days and Thursday concluded a stretch of only two games in 11 days. Both matchups were against Columbus. The teams were scheduled to play in Finland, and the NHL kept the schedule intact even after the Helsinki games were moved due to COVID-19.
