Flames' Mackey scores 1st NHL goal in regular season finale win over Canucks
Calgary's Tkachuk adds 2 goals; Mangiapane ends season on 5-game scoring streak
Matthew Tkachuk scored two goals as the Calgary Flames beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-2 in the NHL's regular-season finale on Wednesday.
Played four days after the playoffs started in the U.S., the game was the third in a row for the Canucks and Flames, who both were eliminated from playoff contention in the all-Canadian North Division earlier this month.
The Canucks' schedule was pushed back after a COVID-19 outbreak struck the team earlier this season.
The game finished hours before Wednesday night's North Division playoff opener between the Edmonton Oilers and visiting Winnipeg Jets.
WATCH | Mackey's 1st NHL goal is last of season in Flames' win over Canucks:
Dillon Dube, Andrew Mangiapane, Brett Ritchie and Connor Mackey, with his first career NHL goal, also scored for the Flames.(26-27-3), who ended up four points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the final playoff spot.
Mangiapane finished the season on a five-game scoring streak.
Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller scored for the Canucks (23-29-4), who finished last in the seven-team North, one point behind the Ottawa Senators.
The Flames won seven of 10 games against the Canucks this season.
WATCH | Myers helps Canucks edge Flames on Tuesday:
