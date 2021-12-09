Miller ices Bruins with shootout winner as Canucks take 2nd-straight win under Boudreau
Demko makes 35 saves, Boeser scores lone regulation goal in Vancouver win
J.T. Miller scored the shootout winner Wednesday, giving the Vancouver Canucks a 2-1 victory over the visiting Boston Bruins.
The Canucks winger patiently outwaited Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman, then tucked a shot in behind his right skate. Bo Horvat also scored in the shootout.
Brock Boeser in regulation scored for Vancouver (10-15-2), who improved to 2-0 under newly minted head coach Bruce Boudreau.
Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko registered 35 saves to collect a win on his 26th birthday. Jeremy Swayman stopped 31-of-32 shots.
It's the first time this season the Canucks have won two games in a row at home.
WATCH | J.T. Miller scores shootout winner to lift Canucks past Bruins:
The Canucks took a 1-0 lead into the third period but were outshot 16-13 across the final frame.
Boston got a two-man advantage early in the third period and used the opportunity to knot the score at 1-1.
Juho Lammikko was called for slashing and the Canucks were weathering the penalty before Miller ran into Swayman and was called for goaltender interference.
Just seconds into the 5-on-3 stretch, David Pastrnak sent a shot flying from inside the blue line and Bergeron deflected it in from in front of the net 4:51 into the final frame.
It was the ninth goal of the season for the Bruins captain.
Marchand was handed an interference penalty for the play and the Canucks capitalized at the 15:01 mark.
Miller uncorked a rocket from the top of the faceoff circle and Boeser tipped it in past Swayman from low in the slot for his sixth goal of the season.
Both sides were 1 for 4 with the man advantage Wednesday.
The Bruins briefly had reason to celebrate earlier in the second. Boston picked off a puck deep in Vancouver territory and got it up the wall to Erik Haula, who went one-on-one with Demko before sending a backhanded shot up over the goalie's left pad.
The revelry was brief, though, as the Canucks challenged for offside and after a video review, officials called the goal off.
Boston will be back in action Thursday, visiting the Oilers in Edmonton. Vancouver continues a six-game homestand Friday when it hosts the Winnipeg Jets.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?