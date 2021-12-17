Canucks front office takes shape as Stan Smyl named vice president of hockey ops
Organization also confirms Sedin twins, Ryan Johnson will continue in current roles
Vancouver Canucks president and interim general manager Jim Rutherford continues to fill out his front office, naming Stan Smyl his vice president of hockey operations.
The Canucks (13-15-2) announced the news in a release Thursday, saying the 62-year-old Smyl will work closely with Rutherford on all hockey operations matters, including player personnel decisions and internal operations.
Vancouver Canucks announce Stan Smyl named Vice-President, Hockey Operations.<br><br>DETAILS | <a href="https://t.co/gjfKgAW0Zn">https://t.co/gjfKgAW0Zn</a> <a href="https://t.co/mCwb6oySUx">pic.twitter.com/mCwb6oySUx</a>—@Canucks
Smyl, a former right-winger, played for Vancouver from 1978-91 and went on to work in the team's front office as director of player development and senior advisor to the general manager.
The Canucks said Thursday that Daniel and Henrik Sedin will continue in their roles as special advisors to the general manager, and Ryan Johnson will remain senior director of player development and general manager of the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks.
Rutherford previously named former scout Derek Clancey an assistant general manager, and said in Thursday's statement that he still has "some additional roles to fill."
