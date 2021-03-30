Canucks forward Adam Gaudette pulled from practice with positive COVID-19 test
Vancouver scheduled to host Calgary Wednesday as team determines next steps
Vancouver Canucks forward Adam Gaudette was pulled from practice Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19.
Coach Travis Green says Gaudette left the ice when the result came back midway through the session, as per the NHL's protocols.
The rules require players and staff to be tested daily and any time an individual's initial test comes back positive, the lab does a second test on the initial sample.
The league requires individuals who test positive to self-isolate for 10 days, and for close contacts to self-isolate for 14 days.
The Canucks are scheduled to host the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.
The team is following the NHL's protocols in determining next steps, Green said.
"Our players get tested every day. Obviously we were tested this morning and we'll see how those results come back when we get them back," he said.
WATCH | I was in net for... Ovechkin's hot-stick celebration:
Vancouver forward J.T. Miller and defenceman Jordie Benn missed multiple games in January after being placed on the league's COVID-19 protocol list.
A player on the list has not necessarily tested positive.
The Montreal Canadiens had four games postponed last week when forwards Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia were added to the list.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.