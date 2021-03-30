Canucks forward Adam Gaudette pulled from practice with positive COVID-19 test

Vancouver Canucks forward Adam Gaudette was pulled from practice Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Coach Travis Green says Gaudette left the ice when the result came back midway through the session, as per the NHL's protocols.

The rules require players and staff to be tested daily and any time an individual's initial test comes back positive, the lab does a second test on the initial sample.

If the second test is negative, a second sample is collected. If that second sample returns a positive result, it is considered to be a "confirmed positive."

The league requires individuals who test positive to self-isolate for 10 days, and for close contacts to self-isolate for 14 days.

The Canucks are scheduled to host the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

The team is following the NHL's protocols in determining next steps, Green said.

"Our players get tested every day. Obviously we were tested this morning and we'll see how those results come back when we get them back," he said.

Vancouver forward J.T. Miller and defenceman Jordie Benn missed multiple games in January after being placed on the league's COVID-19 protocol list.

A player on the list has not necessarily tested positive.

The Montreal Canadiens had four games postponed last week when forwards Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia were added to the list.