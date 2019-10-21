Tyler Seguin's Dallas home destroyed by tornado
Stars player says he'd moved before storm hit and house is empty and for sale
Dallas Stars player Tyler Seguin says his home was heavily damaged by severe storms that swept through Dallas, but no one was hurt.
The hockey player said on Twitter that he had moved to another home and that the property damaged late Sunday was listed for sale. He wrote: "I just left the area and it is an extremely sad sight to see."
The National Weather Service says at least one tornado struck the north Dallas area on Sunday night, and other possible tornadoes were reported as well.
Heavy damage is reported throughout much of the Dallas area, and tens of thousands of people are without power.
Thanks to everyone reaching out about the news tonight, I am safe. Luckily this is my house for sale and I have moved into a new one. I just left the area and it is an extremely sad sight to see. Prayers to everyone affected by the tornado. <a href="https://t.co/wT6XlUBi8N">https://t.co/wT6XlUBi8N</a>—@tseguinofficial
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.