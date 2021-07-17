Maple Leafs acquire Jared McCann from Penguins for prospect, 2023 draft pick

The Toronto Maple Leafs have added forward Jared McCann to their lineup in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In return, the Penguins got Leafs' prospect Filip Hallander and a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NHL entry draft.

McCann, 25, had 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 43 regular-season games for Pittsburgh last season. He also played six playoff games, registering one assist.

The six-foot-one, 185-pound left-winger from Stratford, Ont., was originally picked 24th overall by the Canucks in the 2014 draft.

He has played for Vancouver, Pittsburgh and the Florida Panthers, amassing 155 points (66 goals, 89 assists) in 353 career NHL games.

Saturday's trade came shortly before the NHL froze rosters ahead of Wednesday's expansion draft for the Seattle Kraken.

Canucks acquire centre Dickinson for 3rd-round pick

The Vancouver Canucks have added to their forward pool, acquiring forward Jason Dickinson from the Dallas Stars.

The trade will see Dallas take Vancouver's third-round pick in next week's NHL entry draft.

Dickinson, 26, played 51 games for the Stars last season, putting up seven goals and eight assists.

A native of Georgetown, Ont., Dickinson was picked 29th overall by the Stars in the 2013 entry draft.

The six-foot-two, 200-pound centre has amassed 63 points (25 goals, 28 assists) in 221 NHL games.

Predators deal Ellis to Flyers for Myers, Patrick

Nashville revamped its roster some more Saturday, trading defenceman Ryan Ellis to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenceman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick.

This is the second member of the Predators' 2017 Stanley Cup Final roster Nashville has traded. Nashville sent forward Viktor Arvidsson to the Los Angeles Kings on July 1, while Philadelphia gets a defenceman in Ellis that can play on the top pairing.

Nashville didn't keep Patrick long. The Vegas Golden Knights announced they acquired Patrick from the Predators who received forward Cody Glass in the deal. The Golden Knights also acquired defenceman Brett Howden from the Rangers, sending New York Nick DeSimone and a fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft.

Ellis was a first-round pick and No. 11 overall in 2009 by Nashville, and he is going into the third year of the eight-year contract worth $6.25 million a year through the 2026-27 season.

Stars sign Heiskanen to 8-year, $67.6M US contract

Miro Heiskanen signed a $67.6 million US, eight-year contract with the Dallas Stars on Saturday, a monster deal that puts him among the highest-paid defencemen in the NHL.

Heiskanen will count $8.45 million US against the salary cap through 2028-29. Only five defencemen currently count more against the cap than that next season. The deal came a day before Heiskanen's 22nd birthday.

The native of Finland had 27 points last season and ranked ninth in the league in ice time at just under 25 minutes a game. Heiskanen has 28 goals and 67 assists for 95 points in 205 regular-season games. He also has 30 points in 40 playoff games with Dallas, including a trip to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final in the bubble.

Heiskanen, the third pick in the 2017 draft, was fourth in Calder Trophy voting as rookie of the year his first season and 12th in Norris voting in 2019-20. He became a restricted free agent this summer.

Rangers acquire rights to Goodrow from Lightning

The New York Rangers acquired the rights to pending free agent forward Barclay Goodrow from back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay on Saturday as part of a pair of moves before the NHL roster freeze for the Seattle expansion draft.

New York sent a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Lightning for Goodrow, one of the key additions who helped Tampa Bay get over the playoff hump and win the Cup each of the past two seasons.

The Rangers now have exclusive negotiating rights with Goodrow until the free agent market opens July 28.

Maple Leafs sign goalie Woll to 1-year, 2-way extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs have reinforced their depth in net, signing goalie Joseph Woll to an extension.

The one-year, two-way deal is worth a league-minimum US$750,000.

The Leafs announced the news Saturday as NHL teams finalize their protected lists ahead of Wednesday's expansion draft.

Woll, 23, has yet to appear in an NHL game after being picked 62nd overall by Toronto in the 2016 entry draft.

The native of Dardenne Prairie, Mo., has played 47 games with the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies, recording a 18-23-3 record with a .884 save percentage and a 3.68 goals-against average.

Woll previously played for Boston College, putting up a .919 save percentage and 2.51 goals-against average in 101 games.

WATCH l Buckle up for a wild NHL off-season: