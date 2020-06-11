NHL training camps set to open July 10 if medical, safety conditions allow
Potential restart date for season to be determined later
The NHL and the NHL Players' Association have announced that training camps will open July 10, provided that medical and safety conditions allow and the parties reach an agreement on resuming play.
The opening of training camps for the 24 teams resuming play would start Phase 3 of the league's plan to return to action.
The NHL and the NHLPA said in a joint statement that the length of the camps and the start date for resumption of play will be determined at a future date.
The league suspended its schedule in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There remains a restriction on non-essential travel between Canada and the United States, and Canada requires anyone entering the country to quarantine for 14 days.
The return-to-play blueprint — which will eventually require the approval of health and government officials to get off the ground in two "hub" cities — would begin with separate, three-game round-robin tournaments for the top four clubs in both the Eastern and Western Conferences.
WATCH | Should a resumed NHL season count like any other?
The league said any ties at the end of round-robin play will be broken by regular-season points percentage, and that the seeding order will stay the same throughout the playoffs.
The remaining franchises would take part in eight best-of-five qualifying series, leaving the NHL with its traditional 16-team playoff.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.