NHL training camp primer: Rangers among biggest mysteries
Has New York returned to contender status after adding Panarin, Trouba, prospect Kakko?
Henrik Lundqvist wants training camp to begin with an honest conversation.
The longtime face of the New York Rangers sees this as an important time to define expectations for this season after watching the team fast-track a rebuild by signing winger Artemi Panarin, trading for defencemen Jacob Trouba and Adam Fox, and drafting Finnish sensation Kaapo Kakko.
"What type of pressure can we put on this team now? Where are we?" Lundqvist said. "What you want and what the reality is, is sometimes very different. I want to win games. I want to play playoff hockey. And I hope within the group and coaching staff, we talk about it before camp starts. 'OK, this is what we've got?' What's realistic? You set the goal and then you work toward that."
'We should be able to take that next step'
"It was exciting to see the big steps we're taking in the right direction," Lundqvist said. "We should be able to take that next step now with the additions and the younger guys need to take another step here in their development. But there's so many teams I feel like in similar situations where if they do really well, they can get in."
Kakko, the second overall pick, dazzled in a prospects tournament and New York's blue-line got a major boost with the trade for Trouba.
"There's no question that we improved a lot over the summer," Lundqvist said. "Changes, big and small, can turn things around pretty quickly."
McDavid's knee
Connor McDavid is five months removed from tearing the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, which might now be the most scrutinized body part in the league. The Edmonton captain has surpassed 100 points each of the past three seasons, seems to skate at a different gear than his peers and is widely considered the best hockey player in the world.
There are plenty of questions about how the injury will affect all that.
The Oilers said they won't rush McDavid back. That's a common refrain but easier said than done after missing the playoffs in back-to-back years and knowing what McDavid can do.
"He's our leader; he's our engine," Oilers centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. "But at the same time, he's a young hockey player who you want to make sure he's healthy and confident in his body. Whenever he's ready to go, we're going to be happy to have him back."
New coaches
Vigneault took the Vancouver Canucks in 2011 and the Rangers in 2014 to the Cup Final. Now he's in charge of a head-scratching Philadelphia team that has alternated missing and making the playoffs the past eight seasons.
"He's had success with two different teams," Flyers centre Sean Couturier said of Vigneault. "I think he's a coach that knows what it takes to go far in the playoffs and win."
Notable absences
A handful of prominent restricted free agents are signing new contracts on the eve of camp, but a handful of situations might drag on into the regular season. Toronto's Mitch Marner and Winnipeg's Patrik Laine and Kyle Connor don't have deals.
More youth
Kakko isn't even the biggest rookie to watch in the New York area, thanks to Devils No. 1 pick Jack Hughes. New Jersey has depth at centre with 2017 top pick Nico Hischer and veteran Travis Zajac that should allow head coach John Hynes to protect Hughes from tough matchups as he adjusts to the NHL.
"I think the focus needs to be on his development as a player," new Devils defenceman P.K. Subban said. "He's got a lot of time, and there's going to be a learning curve. But he's a tremendous talent, and you're going to see that when the puck drops.
Fiala re-signs with Wild
The Minnesota Wild have re-signed left wing Kevin Fiala to a two-year, $6 million US contract.
The deal with the restricted free agent was done on Wednesday, two days before the team's first practice of training camp. Fiala will make $2.5 million this season and $3.5 million in 2020-21, for with an annual salary cap hit of $3 million.
The 23-year-old Swiss forward was drafted by Nashville with the 11th overall pick in the first round in 2014, was acquired by the Wild in a trade for centre Mikael Granlund at the deadline last season. Fiala totalled 13 goals and 26 assists in 2018-19, in 64 games with the Predators and 19 games with the Wild.
