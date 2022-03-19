Flyers trade captain Claude Giroux to Panthers: report
Giroux played his entire career with Philadelphia after being selected in 2006 draft
Claude Giroux will try to win his first Stanley Cup in Florida.
The Philadelphia Flyers have traded Giroux after he played his 1,000th career game with the franchise to the Florida Panthers, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because the trade had not been announced.
Giroux was traded after he played his 1,000th game with the Flyers and was feted Thursday with a game in his honour. Drafted in the first round in 2006, Giroux made his Philadelphia debut on Feb. 19, 2008, and has played his entire career with the Flyers.
He has 900 career points and is eighth on the Flyers' career list with 291 goals. He helped the Flyers reach the 2010 Stanley Cup finals and was awarded the All-Star MVP this season.
Giroux had to waive his no-movement clause that was part of his $66.2 million US, eight-year contract.
He joined Hall of Famer and two-time Stanley Cup champion Bobby Clarke as the only players to reach 1,000 games entirely with the Flyers. Giroux was named captain on Jan. 15, 2013.
The Flyers have only 19 wins and are tied for last place in the Metropolitan Division.
