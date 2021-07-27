Skip to Main Content
NHL·New

Jets acquire defenceman Brenden Dillon from Capitals for pair of 2nd-rounds picks

The Winnipeg Jets have acquired defenceman Brenden Dillon from the Washington Capitals for a pair of second-round picks, the club announced on Monday.

30-year-old was traded to Washington from San Jose Sharks in February 2020

Field Level Media ·
Defenceman Brenden Dillon from Surrey, B.C. scored one goal in eight games while representing Canada at the 2013 hockey World Championships. (Nick Wass/The Associated Press/File)

In exchange for the 10-year veteran from Surrey, B.C., Winnipeg sent Washington a second-rounder in both the 2022 and 2023 drafts.

Dillon, 30, was acquired by Washington in a trade with the San Jose Sharks in February 2020. The Jets will be his fourth team.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound blueliner posted two goals and 17 assists and was a plus-15 in 56 games last season. In 439 career contests, he has amassed 24 goals and 109 assists with the Dallas Stars (2011-12 to 2014-15), San Jose (2014-15 to 2019-20) and Washington (2019-20 to 2020-21). 

Dillon scored one goal in eight games while representing Canada at the 2013 hockey World Championships.

Earlier on Monday, the Jets announced that they have agreed to a one-year, $3.75 million US deal with forward Paul Stastny, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The Capitals submitted qualifying offers to goaltender Ilya Samsonov and defenseman Lucas Johansen on Monday.

With files from CBC Sports

