Jets acquire defenceman Brenden Dillon from Capitals for pair of 2nd-rounds picks
30-year-old was traded to Washington from San Jose Sharks in February 2020
The Winnipeg Jets have acquired defenceman Brenden Dillon from the Washington Capitals for a pair of second-round picks, the club announced on Monday.
In exchange for the 10-year veteran from Surrey, B.C., Winnipeg sent Washington a second-rounder in both the 2022 and 2023 drafts.
Dillon, 30, was acquired by Washington in a trade with the San Jose Sharks in February 2020. The Jets will be his fourth team.
Dillon scored one goal in eight games while representing Canada at the 2013 hockey World Championships.
The Capitals submitted qualifying offers to goaltender Ilya Samsonov and defenseman Lucas Johansen on Monday.
With files from CBC Sports
