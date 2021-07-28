Skip to Main Content
Canucks deal defenceman Nate Schmidt to Jets for 3rd-round pick

The Winnipeg Jets have added another veteran defenceman to the lineup, acquiring Nate Schmidt from the Vancouver Canucks. In exchange, Vancouver receives Winnipeg's third-round pick in the 2022 NHL entry draft.

30-year-old was traded to Vancouver by Vegas Golden Knights in October

30-year-old Nate Schmidt had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) and four penalty minutes for the Canucks last season. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Schmidt, 30, spent less than a year with the Canucks after being traded to Vancouver by the Vegas Golden Knights in October.

The six-foot, 194-pound blue liner had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) and four penalty minutes for the Canucks last season, well below the career-high 36 points (five goals, 31 assists) and 16 penalty minutes he registered for Vegas in 2017-18.

Schmidt hails from St. Cloud, Minn., and entered the NHL after playing at the University of Minnesota.

He signed with the Capitals as a free agent in 2013 and spent four seasons in Washington before being selected by Vegas in the 2017 expansion draft.

Schmidt is signed through the 2024-25 season with an average salary cap hit of $5,950 million US.

Winnipeg picked up another former Capitals defenceman on Monday, acquiring 30-year-old Brenden Dillon in exchange for two second-round draft picks, one in 2022 and another in 2023.

With files from CBC Sports

