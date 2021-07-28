Canucks deal defenceman Nate Schmidt to Jets for 3rd-round pick
30-year-old was traded to Vancouver by Vegas Golden Knights in October
The Winnipeg Jets have added another veteran defenceman to the lineup, acquiring Nate Schmidt from the Vancouver Canucks.
Schmidt, 30, spent less than a year with the Canucks after being traded to Vancouver by the Vegas Golden Knights in October.
The six-foot, 194-pound blue liner had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) and four penalty minutes for the Canucks last season, well below the career-high 36 points (five goals, 31 assists) and 16 penalty minutes he registered for Vegas in 2017-18.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLJets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLJets</a> fans.... welcome NATE SCHMIDT to Winnipeg! <a href="https://t.co/du1c2ZBPZP">pic.twitter.com/du1c2ZBPZP</a>—@NHLJets
Schmidt hails from St. Cloud, Minn., and entered the NHL after playing at the University of Minnesota.
Schmidt is signed through the 2024-25 season with an average salary cap hit of $5,950 million US.
Winnipeg picked up another former Capitals defenceman on Monday, acquiring 30-year-old Brenden Dillon in exchange for two second-round draft picks, one in 2022 and another in 2023.
With files from CBC Sports
