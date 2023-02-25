Jets acquire Nino Niederreiter from Predators for 2nd-round draft pick

The Winnipeg Jets acquired forward Nino Niederreiter from the Nashville Predators on Saturday in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Niederreiter, 30, recorded 28 points (18 goals, 10 assists) over 56 games for the Predators this season.

He has 396 points (199-197) over 788 career NHL games with Nashville, the New York Islanders, Minnesota Wild and Carolina Hurricanes. Niederreiter also has 30 points (15-15) in 82 career playoff games.

Niederreiter was selected by the Islanders with the fifth overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft.

He represented Switzerland at the 2010 world junior hockey championship and the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Canucks acquire Kravtsov from Rangers

The Vancouver Canucks acquired forward Vitali Kravtsov from the New York Rangers on Saturday in exchange for forward Will Lockwood and a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Kravtsov, 23, has six points (3-3) in 28 games this season.

Newly acquired Canuck Vitali Kravtsov, seen above with the Rangers on Jan. 7, was selected ninth overall by New York in the 2018 NHL Draft. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

"We are excited to add Vitali's combination of size and skill to our group," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a release. "He is a smart player and a former first-round pick with a good set of skills.

"We look forward to welcoming him to Vancouver to continue developing his game with our coaching staff."

Lockwood, 24, has split this season between Vancouver and AHL Abbotsford. He has one assist in 13 NHL games and 18 points (12-6) in 26 AHL games.

Also Saturday, the Canucks placed forward Curtis Lazar on injured reserve.