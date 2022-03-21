Jets trade defenceman Nathan Beaulieu to Penguins for conditional draft pick

The Winnipeg Jets have traded defenceman Nathan Beaulieu to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft.

Currently on long-term injury reserve with a lower-body injury, the 29-year-old had four assists in 24 games with the Jets in 2021-22.

Beaulieu is in the final season of a two-year contract that carries an annual average value of $1.25 million US.

The pending unrestricted free agent was originally selected 17th overall by the Montreal Canadiens at the 2011 draft.

Beaulieu has 12 goals and 94 points in 419 career games with Winnipeg, Montreal and the Buffalo Sabres. He's added five assists in 21 playoff contests.

The Jets made another move late Sunday, re-acquiring Mason Appleton from the Seattle Kraken for a fourth-round pick in 2023.

Winnipeg drafted the centre in the seventh round back in 2015, but lost him to Seattle in last summer's expansion draft.

Appleton has six goals and 17 points in 49 games this season.

Sens ink Forsberg to extension

The Ottawa Senators signed goaltender Anton Forsberg to a three-year, $8.25-million US contract extension.

The deal with the pending unrestricted free agent that carries an average annual value of $2.75 million was announced just under five hours before the NHL's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.

The 29-year-old is in his second season in the nation's capital after being claimed off waivers last March from the Winnipeg Jets.

Forsberg is 14-12-2 with a .918 save percentage and a 2.77 goals-against average in 2021-22 for the rebuilding Senators.

The Swede was originally selected in the seventh round of the 2011 draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets. Forsberg has a record of 29-41-7 win a .908 save percentage and a 3.05 GAA in 87 career NHL games.

Matt Murray, who is currently out injured, still has two years left on his contract that pays in $6.25 million per season the netminder signed with Ottawa following a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins in October 2020.

Ottawa traded away one of its other pending UFAs on Sunday, shipping centre Nick Paul to the Tampa Bay Lightning for winger Mathieu Joseph and a fourth-round pick in 2024.