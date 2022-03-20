Leafs reportedly deal for Giordano, reuniting him with ex-defence partner Brodie

The Maple Leafs have boosted their defence with veteran NHLer and Toronto native Mark Giordano, the first captain of the expansion Seattle Kraken, according to multiple reports.

It's unclear what other players and/or draft picks Toronto may have acquired and what the return is for the Kraken.

The move would reunite the 38-year-old Giordano with T.J. Brodie, his former blue-line partner with the Calgary Flames.

The NHL trade deadline is Monday at 3 p.m. ET.

Toronto entered play Sunday third in the Atlantic with a 39-18-5 record for 83 points, seven behind the division-leading Florida Panthers (42-14-6).

Despite playing 16 NHL seasons, the first 15 with Calgary, Giordano has dressed in only 23 playoff games. He has appeared in 1,004 regular-season games.

Also Sunday, the Maple Leafs traded defenceman Travis Dermott to Vancouver for Winnipeg's third-round selection in this summer's draft.

Dermott played in 251 regular-season games and 22 playoff contests with Toronto after being drafted in the second round in 2015.

Mrazek waived

Also Sunday, the Maple Leafs made moves in goal, waiving veteran Petr Mrazek and signing Finnish Olympic gold medalist Harri Sateri for the rest of the season.

Sateri, 32, has played the past three seasons for Novosibirsk Sibir of the Kontinental Hockey League and was in goal for Finland when it won the Olympic gold medal last month. He turned aside 127 of 132 shots in winning five games for Finland.

Sateri previously played with the Florida Panthers, posting a 4-4-0 record with a 2.92 goals-against average in nine games during the 2017-18 season. He spent the following campaign with Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League before moving to Russia.

Mrazek has played in 17 games (15 starts) for the Maple Leafs with a 10-6-0 record with a 3.48 GAA and .884 save percentage. He has allowed at least four goals in each of his four appearances this month.

The 30-year-old has spent 10 seasons in the NHL, five-plus with Detroit and three with Carolina also with a stop in Philadelphia. He owns a 138-102-31 record with 24 shutouts, a 2.64 GAA and .909 save percentage.

Senators add blue-liner Hamonic

In other trade news, Vancouver dealt defenceman Travis Hamonic to the Senators for its own 2022 third-round pick previously acquired by Ottawa from Vegas.

The 31-year-old had three goals and seven points in 24 games with the Canucks this season.

Hamonic has registered 43 goals and 205 points in 699 regular-season contests with the Canucks, New York Islanders and Calgary. He has one goal and four points in 22 playoff outings.