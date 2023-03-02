Content
NHL-best Bruins extend star forward Pastrnak for 8 years, acquire winger Bertuzzi

Tyler Bertuzzi is going to the NHL-best Boston Bruins, the latest Stanley Cup contender to strike a deal in the loaded Eastern Conference.

26-year-old Pastrnak signs 8-year deal worth $90 million US

Jimmy Golen, John Wawrow · The Associated Press ·
A male hockey player stands on the ice ready to play.
Bruins right wing David Pastrnak, seen above in a Tuesday game against the Flames, signed an eight-year deal worth $90 million US with Boston on Thursday. (Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports)

The Boston Bruins have signed forward David Pastrnak to an eight-year contract extension that will pay him $90 million US — the sixth-largest deal in NHL history.

The deal locks up one of the league's MVP candidates through the 2030-31 season for $11.25 million a season. He had been eligible to become a free agent after this season.

Pastrnak, 26, is second in the league this season with 42 goals, adding 38 assists while leading Boston to the best record in the NHL. He has spent all of his nine NHL seasons with the Bruins, totaling 282 goals and 302 assists in his career.

Bruins bolster lineup with forward Bertuzzi

The Bruins also added forward Tyler Bertuzzi on Thursday, the latest move by a Stanley Cup contender to strike a deal in the loaded Eastern Conference.

The Bruins acquired Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday for a top-10 protected first-round pick in 2024 and a fourth-rounder in 2025. Detroit is retaining half of Bertuzzi's salary for the rest of the season.

Bertuzzi is a 28-year-old pending free agent winger who gives Boston depth up front and possible insurance if Taylor Hall's injury is long term. Bertuzzi has 14 points in 29 games this season with the Red Wings.

He has 88 goals and 114 assists in 305 regular-season games. He has yet to reach the playoffs in the NHL.

That will almost certainly change next month. The Bruins are on pace for the best regular season in hockey history.

But this isn't the first move they've made in an attempt to get better. They got defenceman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from Washington last week — a move that made them bigger and tougher in advance of a rough road through the East.

