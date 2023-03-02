NHL-best Bruins extend star forward Pastrnak for 8 years, acquire winger Bertuzzi
26-year-old Pastrnak signs 8-year deal worth $90 million US
The Boston Bruins have signed forward David Pastrnak to an eight-year contract extension that will pay him $90 million US — the sixth-largest deal in NHL history.
The deal locks up one of the league's MVP candidates through the 2030-31 season for $11.25 million a season. He had been eligible to become a free agent after this season.
Bruins bolster lineup with forward Bertuzzi
The Bruins also added forward Tyler Bertuzzi on Thursday, the latest move by a Stanley Cup contender to strike a deal in the loaded Eastern Conference.
Bertuzzi is a 28-year-old pending free agent winger who gives Boston depth up front and possible insurance if Taylor Hall's injury is long term. Bertuzzi has 14 points in 29 games this season with the Red Wings.
That will almost certainly change next month. The Bruins are on pace for the best regular season in hockey history.
But this isn't the first move they've made in an attempt to get better. They got defenceman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from Washington last week — a move that made them bigger and tougher in advance of a rough road through the East.
