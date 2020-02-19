Kings send veteran defenceman Alec Martinez to Golden Knights for pair of picks

Alec Martinez is going from being a King to a Knight — a Golden Knight.

Los Angeles general manager Rob Blake continued the team's rebuild Wednesday, moving the 32-year-old defenceman for Vegas' 2020 second-round draft pick and St. Louis's 2021 second-rounder previously acquired by the Golden Knights.

"Alec has been an important part of the organization for a number of years and was a key member of our Stanley Cup teams [in 2012 and 2014]," Blake said in a statement released by the team. "We thank Marty for everything he's done for our organization, our fans and our community."

Martinez, who was linked to trade rumours for weeks and held out of the Kings' 6-3 loss at Winnipeg on Tuesday, has spent all 11 of his NHL seasons in L.A.

A fourth-round pick in 2007, he has just one goal, eight points and a minus-9 rating in 41 games this season after posting a career-high 39 points three seasons ago, but he was second on the Kings in even strength, power play and shorthanded time.

Although he has never scored more than 11 goals in a regular season, Martinez earned a permanent place in franchise lore by scoring the series-winning overtime goals in both the Western Conference finals and the Stanley Cup final six years ago.

Martinez's contract, which doesn't expire until after next season, is worth $4 million US in annual average value.

The Michigan native missed a month of action earlier this season after suffering lacerations to an artery and two nerves in his right wrist from an opponent's skate.