NHL·TRADE ROUNDUP

Chicago moves centre Mattias Janmark to Golden Knights: report

The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring centre Mattias Janmark from the Chicago Blackhawks, according to a person with knowledge of the trade.

Big Swede has averaged nearly 17 minutes of ice time this season

The Associated Press ·
Centre Mattias Janmark, whom the Golden Knights reportedly have acquired from Chicago, has averaged nearly 17 minutes of ice time this season but also posted a team-worst minus-17 rating. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the trade was agreed to but the trade call has not been completed.

A third team could be involved to help salary cap-strapped Vegas make the money work. Janmark played against the Golden Knights during the 2020 bubble playoffs with the Dallas Stars.

Janmark, who was scratched by Chicago on Saturday to protect against injury, had 10 goals and 19 points in 41 games this season while averaging nearly 17 minutes of ice time, but also a team-worst minus-17 rating.

Seven of the six-foot-one, 195-pound Swede's 19 points have been scored on the power play.

NHL-best Avalanche reacquire Soderberg

The NHL-leading Avalanche keep loading up for what they hope is a deep playoff run.

The Avalanche have reacquired forward Carl Soderberg, sending unsigned prospect Ryder Rolston and 23-year-old Josh Dickinson to the Chicago Blackhawks. The 35-year-old played four seasons for Colorado from 2015-19 before stints with Arizona and Chicago.

Colorado is atop the West Division and the league standings with 60 points through 41 games. General manager Joe Sakic added goaltending depth with trades for Devan Dubynk and Jonas Johansson in recent weeks.

"We've said it since the start of the year that our intention is to be a contender and to make a deep playoff run and to have a chance to win," defenceman Ryan Graves said Saturday. "Whatever Joe thinks is going to help us win, give us the best chance to in, we're definitely welcoming any additions to the team."

Lightning get deeper on defence

The Tampa Bay Lightning have added some more defensive depth as they try to repeat as Stanley Cup champions.

Tampa Bay acquired Frederik Claesson from the San Jose Sharks for goaltending prospect Magnus Chrona. Head coach Jon Cooper likes dressing seven defencemen a game, and the Lightning used nine in the 2020 playoffs on their Cup run.

The Lightning made their big splash Saturday when they got top-four, right-shooting defenceman David Savard from Columbus. Savard provides the muscle Zach Bogosian did last year before leaving for Toronto in free agency.

WATCH | 9 most memorable deadline day deals in 90 seconds:

9 memorable NHL deadline deals...in 90 seconds

Sports

5 days ago
2:09
With the trade deadline quickly approaching, Rob Pizzo looks at 9 trades that are still talked about today. 2:09

With files from CBC Sports

