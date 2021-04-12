Chicago moves centre Mattias Janmark to Golden Knights: report
Big Swede has averaged nearly 17 minutes of ice time this season
The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring centre Mattias Janmark from the Chicago Blackhawks, according to a person with knowledge of the trade.
A third team could be involved to help salary cap-strapped Vegas make the money work. Janmark played against the Golden Knights during the 2020 bubble playoffs with the Dallas Stars.
Janmark, who was scratched by Chicago on Saturday to protect against injury, had 10 goals and 19 points in 41 games this season while averaging nearly 17 minutes of ice time, but also a team-worst minus-17 rating.
Sharks will receive 5th RD pick from Vegas for helping broker Janmark deal with Chicago. It's Buffalo's 5th RD pick in 2022. San Jose also sending a minor-league player to Vegas.—@PierreVLeBrun
Seven of the six-foot-one, 195-pound Swede's 19 points have been scored on the power play.
NHL-best Avalanche reacquire Soderberg
The NHL-leading Avalanche keep loading up for what they hope is a deep playoff run.
Colorado is atop the West Division and the league standings with 60 points through 41 games. General manager Joe Sakic added goaltending depth with trades for Devan Dubynk and Jonas Johansson in recent weeks.
"We've said it since the start of the year that our intention is to be a contender and to make a deep playoff run and to have a chance to win," defenceman Ryan Graves said Saturday. "Whatever Joe thinks is going to help us win, give us the best chance to in, we're definitely welcoming any additions to the team."
Lightning get deeper on defence
The Tampa Bay Lightning have added some more defensive depth as they try to repeat as Stanley Cup champions.
The Lightning made their big splash Saturday when they got top-four, right-shooting defenceman David Savard from Columbus. Savard provides the muscle Zach Bogosian did last year before leaving for Toronto in free agency.
WATCH | 9 most memorable deadline day deals in 90 seconds:
