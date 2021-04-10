Panthers pick up Montour from Sabres to replace injured D-man Ekblad: reports

The Buffalo Sabres' sell-off continued Saturday with the team informing defenceman Brandon Montour he has been traded to the Florida Panthers, a person with direct knowledge of discussions confirmed to The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the deal, which comes before the NHL's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline on Monday. SportsNet650 in Vancouver first reported the trade.

The move is the latest and not likely last for the rebuilding Sabres. Buffalo sits last in the overall standings and all but mathematically guaranteed to match the NHL playoff drought record of 10 seasons.

Buffalo previously traded centre Eric Staal to Montreal, and has been in negotiations to trade forward Taylor Hall, who is completing a one-year, $8-million US contract.

Montour, who has five goals — including four in his last seven games — and 14 points in 38 outings this season, is a pending unrestricted free agent completing a one-year contract worth $3.85 million.

The 26-11-4 Panthers add a two-way defenceman as they battle for top spot in the Central Division standings. Florida fell from first place to a tie with Tampa Bay for second — one point behind the Panthers — after back-to-back losses to Carolina this week.

Connolly deal opened up cap space

Florida probably will be without veteran blue-liner Aaron Ekblad for the balance of the season after he had surgery two weeks ago.

The Panthers opened up salary cap space on Thursday in a trade that sent forward Brett Connolly and defenceman Riley Stillman to Chicago for forward Lucas Wallmark and defenceman Lucas Carlsson.

Montour, who turns 27 on Sunday, is in his fifth NHL season and has been with Buffalo since the Sabres acquired him from Anaheim on Feb. 24, 2019.

Overall, the 2014 second-round draft pick has 29 goals and 76 assists for 105 points in 281 NHL regular-season games.

