Deadline day highlighted by Capitals' acquisition of big forward Anthony Mantha

The Washington Capitals made the biggest deal of NHL trade deadline day by acquiring big forward Anthony Mantha from the Detroit Red Wings.

The Capitals, in win-now mode, traded wingers Jakub Vrana and Richard Panik, a 2021 first- and 2022 second-round draft pick to Detroit for the six-foot-five, 234-pound Mantha, who fits in with their heavy approach. The 26-year-old is signed for three more seasons at a salary cap hit of $5.7 million US.

Washington also acquired pending unrestricted free-agent forward Michael Raffl from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for a fifth-round pick. Raffl won't have long to wait to see his former team as the Capitals host the Flyers on Tuesday.

The Capitals made the Mantha move after the other playoff teams in the East Division all made additions. After the New York Islanders got forward Travis Zajac and Kyle Palmieri from New Jersey, the Boston Bruins acquired Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar and Mike Reilly, and the Pittsburgh Penguins added Jeff Carter.

WATCH | CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo recaps a tame NHL trade deadline:

Recapping a (light) NHL trade deadline Sports 3:44 Another deadline has come and gone, and Rob Pizzo fills you in on the important moves made over the last 2 days. 3:44

Mantha, 26, has recorded 11 goals and 21 points in 42 games this season, the first of a four-year, $22.8-million contract.

He has collected 194 points in 302 NHL regular-season contests since being selected 20th overall by the Red Wings in 2013.

Vrana, 25, has scored 11 goals and 25 points in 36 games this season, while the 30-year-old Panik has nine points in 36 games.

Chicago moves Janmark to Golden Knights: report

The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring centre Mattias Janmark from the Chicago Blackhawks, according to a person with knowledge of the trade.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the trade was agreed to but the trade call has not been completed.

A third team could be involved to help salary cap-strapped Vegas make the money work. Janmark played against the Golden Knights during the 2020 bubble playoffs with the Dallas Stars.

Centre Mattias Janmark, whom the Golden Knights reportedly have acquired from Chicago, has averaged nearly 17 minutes of ice time this season but also posted a team-worst minus-17 rating. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Janmark, who was scratched by Chicago on Saturday to protect against injury, had 10 goals and 19 points in 41 games this season while averaging nearly 17 minutes of ice time, but also a team-worst minus-17 rating.

Sharks will receive 5th RD pick from Vegas for helping broker Janmark deal with Chicago. It's Buffalo's 5th RD pick in 2022. San Jose also sending a minor-league player to Vegas. —@PierreVLeBrun

Seven of the six-foot-one, 195-pound Swede's 19 points have been scored on the power play.

NHL-best Avalanche reacquire Soderberg

The NHL-leading Avalanche keep loading up for what they hope is a deep playoff run.

The Avalanche have reacquired forward Carl Soderberg, sending unsigned prospect Ryder Rolston and 23-year-old Josh Dickinson to the Chicago Blackhawks. The 35-year-old played four seasons for Colorado from 2015-19 before stints with Arizona and Chicago.

Colorado is atop the West Division and the league standings with 60 points through 41 games. General manager Joe Sakic added goaltending depth with trades for Devan Dubynk and Jonas Johansson in recent weeks.

"We've said it since the start of the year that our intention is to be a contender and to make a deep playoff run and to have a chance to win," defenceman Ryan Graves said Saturday. "Whatever Joe thinks is going to help us win, give us the best chance to in, we're definitely welcoming any additions to the team."

Lightning get deeper on defence

The Tampa Bay Lightning have added some more defensive depth as they try to repeat as Stanley Cup champions.

Tampa Bay acquired Frederik Claesson from the San Jose Sharks for goaltending prospect Magnus Chrona. Head coach Jon Cooper likes dressing seven defencemen a game, and the Lightning used nine in the 2020 playoffs on their Cup run.

The Lightning made their big splash Saturday when they got top-four, right-shooting defenceman David Savard from Columbus. Savard provides the muscle Zach Bogosian did last year before leaving for Toronto in free agency.

Hurricanes, Ducks swap D-men

The Carolina Hurricanes have traded Haydn Fleury to the Anaheim Ducks for fellow defenceman Jani Hakanpaa and a sixth-round draft pick in 2022.

Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell pointed to Hakanpaa's six-foot-five, 218-pound frame as a physical boost to the blue-line.

The 29-year-old Hakanpaa is third in the league this year with 168 hits. He has one goal and one assists in 47 career NHL games with Anaheim. He was also a teammate of current Hurricanes star centre Sebastian Aho in Finland several years ago.

The Hurricanes parted with a former first-round pick Fleury, the No. 7 overall selection in 2014. The 24-year-old Fleury had one goal in 35 games this season.

WATCH | 9 most memorable deadline day deals in 90 seconds: