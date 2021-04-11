Canadiens deal for Jon Merrill after waiving fellow defenceman Mete

The Montreal Canadiens have bolstered their blue-line depth ahead of Monday's 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline.

The club acquired veteran defenceman Jon Merrill from the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday for a fifth-round draft pick in 2021 and minor-league forward Hayden Verbeek.

Merrill appeared in 36 games with the Red Wings this season, picking up five assists while averaging nearly 20 minutes of ice time.

The 29-year-old from Oklahoma City has 12 goals and 66 points in 392 NHL regular-season games with the New Jersey Devils, Vegas Golden Knights and Red Wings since making his NHL debut in 2013-14.

Merrill was selected 38th overall by the Devils in the 2010 NHL draft.

WATCH | 9 memorable deadline deals ... in 90 seconds:

9 memorable NHL deadline deals...in 90 seconds Sports 2:09 With the trade deadline quickly approaching, Rob Pizzo looks at 9 trades that are still talked about today. 2:09

Verbeek, 23, had one goal and two assists with Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League this season. The pick heading to Detroit in the trade previously belonged to the Ottawa Senators.

Earlier Sunday, the Canadiens put 22-year-old rearguard Victor Mete on waivers after he collected only three assists in 14 contests. The former standout with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League has four goals, 34 points and plus-30 rating in 184 NHL games.

Capitals move blue-liner to clear cap space

The New Jersey Devils acquired defenceman Jonas Siegenthaler from the Washington Capitals on Sunday for a third-round pick in this summer's draft.

Washington clears $800,000 US in salary-cap space by dealing one of the eight defencemen on its active roster. New Jersey gets a 23-year-old left shot on the blue-line for its rebuilding efforts.

Siegenthaler is a restricted free agent after this season. The 2015 second-round pick from Switzerland has 13 points in 97 regular-season NHL games, all with the Capitals.