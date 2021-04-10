Lightning make push for Central title, bolstering defence with David Savard

The defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning acquired defenceman David Savard from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-team trade Saturday that also involves the Detroit Red Wings.

Tampa Bay gave up a 2021 first-round pick and a 2022 third-rounder to Columbus for Savard and sent a 2021 fourth-rounder to Detroit. The Blue Jackets retained half of Savard's $4.25 million salary-cap hit and the Red Wings got involved to pick up a quarter of it to help the cap-strapped Lightning.

Savard, a 30-year-old pending free agent, was one of the most sought-after players ahead of the NHL trade deadline Monday.

"David Savard is a consummate professional ,and his contributions to our organization over the past 10 years have been significant," Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. "He has been an incredibly selfless player on the ice, a great teammate in the dressing room and a great representative of the Blue Jackets off the ice. "

Savard gives the Lightning a dependable, right-shooting defender who is averaging just under 20 minutes a game this season. Tampa Bay general manager Julien BriseBois had said recently it was very unlikely he'd be able to add before the trade deadline given his team's salary cap situation.

It cost the Lightning an extra asset to make that work. They also acquired minor league defenceman Brian Lashoff, who will continue to play for Detroit's farm team in Grand Rapids after the trade.

Savard was tied with forward Cam Atkinson for the longest-tenured player in the Blue Jackets organization and was being held out of game action in anticipation of a trade. He has 166 points in 597 NHL regular-season games, all with Columbus.

Panthers pick up Montour to replace injured D-man Ekblad

The Buffalo Sabres' sell-off continued Saturday with the team informing defenceman Brandon Montour he has been traded to the Florida Panthers for a 2021 third-round draft pick.

The deal comes before the NHL's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline on Monday. SportsNet650 in Vancouver first reported the trade.

The Panthers on Saturday traded for defenceman Brandon Montour, left, who scored five goals and 14 points in 38 games this season with the Sabres. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

"Brandon is a capable and talented right-shot defenceman who will have an immediate impact on our club," Panthers general manager Bill Zito said in a statement. "His two-way acumen and ability to play important minutes make him an exciting addition to the Panthers."

It's the latest and not likely last move by the rebuilding Sabres as they sit last in the overall standings and are all but mathematically guaranteed to match the NHL playoff drought record of 10 seasons.

Buffalo previously traded centre Eric Staal to Montreal, and has been in negotiations to trade forward Taylor Hall, who is completing a one-year, $8-million US contract.

Montour, who has five goals — including four in his last seven games — and 14 points in 38 outings this season, is a pending unrestricted free agent completing a one-year contract worth $3.85 million.

Brandon Montour via text message says he’s pumped about being traded to Florida. <br>“Fresh start. Super excited to finish off strong!”<a href="https://twitter.com/TSNHockey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TSNHockey</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> —@PierreVLeBrun

The 26-11-4 Panthers add a two-way defenceman as they battle for top spot in the Central Division standings. Florida fell from first place to a tie with Tampa Bay for second — one point behind the Panthers — after back-to-back losses to Carolina this week.

Connolly deal opened up cap space

Florida probably will be without veteran blue-liner Aaron Ekblad for the balance of the season after he had surgery two weeks ago.

The Panthers opened up salary cap space on Thursday in a trade that sent forward Brett Connolly and defenceman Riley Stillman to Chicago for forward Lucas Wallmark and defenceman Lucas Carlsson.

When the Sabres acquired Montour they paid a first round pick and Guhle who was a second round pick. They get a third back, but he also leaves being a rental for Florida. —@pham1717

Montour, who turns 27 on Sunday, is in his fifth NHL season and has been with Buffalo since the Sabres acquired him from Anaheim on Feb. 24, 2019.

Overall, the 2014 second-round draft pick has 29 goals and 76 assists for 105 points in 281 NHL regular-season games.

Avalanche add goalie Dubnyk

The NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche acquired goaltender Devan Dubnyk on Saturday, sending defenceman Greg Pateryn and a 2021 fifth-round draft pick to San Jose.

Dubnyk, 34, had a 3-9-2 record, 3.18 goals-against average and .898 save percentage with the Sharks this season. He has appeared in 537 regular-season games over a 12-year career with Edmonton, Nashville, Arizona, Minnesota and San Jose.

Dubnyk also boasts a 2.72 GAA and .904 save percentage in the playoffs with Minnesota, and is the Wild's all-time leader in playoff games played (26), wins (8) and shutouts (2).

"Devan brought the element of consummate professionalism and class to our dressing room, in what has been an extremely unique and challenging season," Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said in a statement.

"He fit seamlessly within our group and helped mentor many of our younger players."

Pateryn, a fifth-round selection by Toronto in 2008, has 41 points in 278 NHL games with Montreal, Dallas, Minnesota and Colorado.