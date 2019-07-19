Skip to Main Content
NHL·New

Flames, Oilers swap struggling veterans as Neal goes north for Lucic: reports

The Edmonton Oilers have dealt Milan Lucic to the Calgary Flames for fellow veteran forward James Neal.

Pair combined for just 13 goals this past season

The Canadian Press ·
The Calgary Flames have sent James Neal, left, to the Edmonton Oilers for MIlan Lucic, right. (Getty Images)

The Edmonton Oilers have dealt Milan Lucic to the Calgary Flames for fellow veteran forward James Neal.

Multiple media reports say the deal was struck Friday afternoon.

Lucic had six goals and 14 assists with a minus-9 defensive rating over 79 games with the Oilers last season.

He signed a seven-year, $42-million US contract with Edmonton on July 1, 2016, but hasn't lived up to that hefty price tag.

Neal had seven goals and 12 assists with a minus-5 rating in 63 games for Calgary last season.

Like Lucic, Neal was a big-name free agent signing for Calgary last summer but didn't meet expectations after agreeing to a five-year, $28.75 million deal July 2, 2018.

His seven goals last season was the fewest he had scored in his 11 NHL seasons.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories