Flames, Oilers swap struggling veterans as Neal goes north for Lucic: reports

The Edmonton Oilers have dealt Milan Lucic to the Calgary Flames for fellow veteran forward James Neal.

Multiple media reports say the deal was struck Friday afternoon.

Lucic had six goals and 14 assists with a minus-9 defensive rating over 79 games with the Oilers last season.

He signed a seven-year, $42-million US contract with Edmonton on July 1, 2016, but hasn't lived up to that hefty price tag.

Neal had seven goals and 12 assists with a minus-5 rating in 63 games for Calgary last season.

Can confirm deal to send James Neal to Edm for Milan Lucic isn’t done yet, but is close. Oilers would include a conditional draft pick and retain some of Lucic’s salary when its completed —@EricFrancis

Like Lucic, Neal was a big-name free agent signing for Calgary last summer but didn't meet expectations after agreeing to a five-year, $28.75 million deal July 2, 2018.

His seven goals last season was the fewest he had scored in his 11 NHL seasons.