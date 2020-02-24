Patrick Marleau gets chance to win 1st Stanley Cup with Penguins

At 40, Patrick Marleau has a chance to win his Stanley Cup with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The San Jose Sharks on Monday moved the veteran forward just hours before the 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.

In his 20th season with San Jose and 22nd in the league, Marleau has 10 goals and 20 points in 58 games.

He has 72 goals and 127 points in 191 playoff contests.

Meanwhile, Florida Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck, who scored a career-high 75 points two seasons ago, was traded to Carolina on Monday for forwards Erik Haula, Lucas Wallmark and Eetu Luostarinen along with prospect defenceman Chase Priskie.

Haula has 12 goals and 22 points this season, Wallmark 11 goals and 23 points and Luostarinen has appeared in eight games.

The 26-year-old has slipped to 10 goals and 36 points in 55 contests this season but has points in three of his past four outings.

"Vincent brings elements of skill and competitiveness that fit the mold of the style we want to play," Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. "He's a right-handed centre who is excellent in the faceoff circle.

"With two years left on his contract after this one, this fills a need for our roster for this year and moving forward."

Signed through 2022 at $4.75 million US a season, Trocheck appears to have slowed following a leg injury last season, but still in his prime at 26 there is potential for improved play from the Pittsburgh native in a different environment.

The 35-22-4 Hurricanes occupy the second wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with 74 points, tied with Columbus, but Carolina has two games in hand.