Canucks deal Curtis Lazar to Devils for 2024 4th-round pick

The Vancouver Canucks dealt forward Curtis Lazar to the New Jersey Devils for a fourth-round pick at the 2024 draft on Friday.

The deal announced ahead of the league's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline sees the 28-year-old head to a contender as a depth option.

Lazar had three goals and two assists in 45 games with the Canucks in 2022-23.

Selected by the Senators with the 17th overall pick in 2013, Lazar has registered 38 goals and 95 points in 449 regular-season games with Ottawa, Calgary, Buffalo, Boston and Vancouver.

He's added a goal and an assist in 24 playoff appearances.

GM Patrik Allvin announced today that the Vancouver Canucks have acquired a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for F Curtis Lazar. <a href="https://t.co/M4UiL4gJHA">pic.twitter.com/M4UiL4gJHA</a> —@Canucks

The Canucks signed the unrestricted free agent from Salmon Arm, B.C., to a three-year contract with an average annual value of $1 million US in July.

"[Lazar] brought a lot of great energy and a positive attitude to the rink every day," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a release. "We wish him the best of luck in New Jersey."

Vrana to Blues, Bonino to Penguins

In other trade deadline deals, the Detroit Red Wings traded winger Jakub Vrana to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for fellow forward Dylan McLaughlin and a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, and the Pittsburgh Penguins re-acquired centre Nick Bonino from the San Jose Sharks.

Vrana, 27, has collected a goal and an assist in five games this season. He entered the player assistance program in October before being released in December.

Pittsburgh sent fifth- and seventh-round picks in the 2023 NHL Draft to San Jose in exchange for the 34-year-old native of Hartford, Conn. The Sharks flipped the fifth-round pick to a third team to broker the deal.

Also on Friday, the Los Angeles Kings acquired Zack MacEwen from the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday in exchange for fellow forward Brendan Lemieux and a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

MacEwen, 26, has recorded nine points (four goals, five assists) in 46 games this season. He had just been activated off injured reserve on Thursday.

The calm after the storm

The relative calm was in stark contrast to the last few weeks — especially since Sunday — as GMs across the NHL made a flurry of trades.

Those blockbusters included Patrick Kane going from the Chicago Blackhawks to the New York Rangers, Vladimir Tarasenko leaving St. Louis for the same landing spot, and Ryan O'Reilly joining the Toronto Maple Leafs from the Blues.

Surprise moves saw Jakob Chychrun head to the Ottawa Senators from the Arizona Coyotes, while Jonathan Quick was dealt away from the Los Angeles Kings before eventually ending up with the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Leafs have been by far the busiest Canadian team in the lead-up to the deadline, making five trades and adding six players since the middle of February.

"Particularly this year, the calls started way earlier," Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong said this week after trading Chychrun to Ottawa. "I don't know why that is. I think teams want to get the player they want situated, and they don't want to wait until the last moment to do so. I do believe there's a change when teams are negotiating.

"They're not waiting until the final day. They're pursuing three weeks out."