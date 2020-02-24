Oilers pick up Andreas Athanasiou, prospect from last-place Red Wings
Forward has 10 goals this season after scoring 30 and 54 points in 2018-19
Oilers general manager Ken Holland, who spent 36 years in Detroit, added the second Red Wings player to the Edmonton lineup in less than 24 hours on Monday.
Potential restricted free-agent forward Andreas Athanasiou, who has had a poor offensive season with 10 goals for the NHL's last-place team, is on his way to the Oilers along with forward prospect Ryan Kuffner for veteran forward Sam Gagner, a 2020 second-round draft pick and 2021 second-rounder.
The 25-year-old from Woodbridge, Ont., has 24 points in 46 games and five of his 10 goals have come in the last seven outings.
Athanasiou was scratched for Sunday night's 4-2 loss to the visiting Calgary Flames.
Red Wings first-year GM Steve Yzerman moved veteran defenceman Mike Green to Edmonton on Sunday for retired forward Kyle Brodziak and a conditional draft pick in either 2020 or 2021. Detroit also retained 50 per cent of Green's salary.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.