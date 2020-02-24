Oilers pick up Andreas Athanasiou, prospect from last-place Red Wings

Oilers general manager Ken Holland, who spent 36 years in Detroit, added the second Red Wings player to the Edmonton lineup in less than 24 hours on Monday.

Potential restricted free-agent forward Andreas Athanasiou, who has had a poor offensive season with 10 goals for the NHL's last-place team, is on his way to the Oilers along with forward prospect Ryan Kuffner for veteran forward Sam Gagner, a 2020 second-round draft pick and 2021 second-rounder.

The 25-year-old from Woodbridge, Ont., has 24 points in 46 games and five of his 10 goals have come in the last seven outings.

Athanasiou was scratched for Sunday night's 4-2 loss to the visiting Calgary Flames.

Red Wings first-year GM Steve Yzerman moved veteran defenceman Mike Green to Edmonton on Sunday for retired forward Kyle Brodziak and a conditional draft pick in either 2020 or 2021. Detroit also retained 50 per cent of Green's salary.