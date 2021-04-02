Skip to Main Content
Leafs sweep series with Jets on Spezza's SO winner, Campbell's game-saving heroics

Jason Spezza scored the only goal of the shootout to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night at Bell MTS Place.

Toronto's Travis Dermott scores in regulation, Andrew Copp pots lone Winnipeg goal

The Canadian Press ·
Maple Leafs players celebrate a goal during their 2-1 shootout win over the Jets on Friday. (John Woods/The Canadian Press )

The veteran forward corralled a rolling puck before deking Connor Hellebuyck and tucking it in the small gap between the goaltender's outstretched pad and the post.

Kyle Connor, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele were unable to beat Toronto goaltender Jack Campbell in the shootout. Campbell improved to 8-0-0 on the season.

Auston Matthews missed his shootout chance for the North Division-leading Maple Leafs, who improved to 24-10-3. The Jets, now five points behind Toronto in the standings, fell to 22-14-2.

WATCH | Jack Campbell denies Pierre-Luc Dubois, Kyle Connor to ensure Toronto's shootout win:

Jack Campbell makes a few game-saving stops, Maple Leafs down Jets in shootout

Sports

52 minutes ago
1:09
Jack Campbell makes beautiful saves on Pierre-Luc Dubois and Kyle Connor and leads Toronto to a shootout win over Winnipeg. 1:09

Toronto had several great chances to put the game away on an overtime power play, but couldn't beat Hellebuyck, who played in his 300th career regular-season game.

Travis Dermott scored in regulation time for the Maple Leafs. Andrew Copp had the lone goal for the Jets.

WATCH | CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo recaps Week 11 in the all-Canadian North Division:

Week 11 roundup of the NHL's North Division

Sports

2 days ago
3:54
In our weekly segment, Rob Pizzo catches you up on the week that was in the all-Canadian division in the NHL. 3:54
