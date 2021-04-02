Leafs sweep series with Jets on Spezza's SO winner, Campbell's game-saving heroics

Jason Spezza scored the only goal of the shootout to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night at Bell MTS Place.

The veteran forward corralled a rolling puck before deking Connor Hellebuyck and tucking it in the small gap between the goaltender's outstretched pad and the post.

Kyle Connor, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele were unable to beat Toronto goaltender Jack Campbell in the shootout. Campbell improved to 8-0-0 on the season.

Auston Matthews missed his shootout chance for the North Division-leading Maple Leafs, who improved to 24-10-3. The Jets, now five points behind Toronto in the standings, fell to 22-14-2.

Toronto had several great chances to put the game away on an overtime power play, but couldn't beat Hellebuyck, who played in his 300th career regular-season game.

Travis Dermott scored in regulation time for the Maple Leafs. Andrew Copp had the lone goal for the Jets.

