Jets close campaign with victory over Maple Leafs, but lose Stastny to injury
Kyle Connor scores twice in win as teams await start of playoffs next week
Kyle Connor scored twice including the eventual winner as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Pierre Engvall and Ilya Mikheyev scored for the Maple Leafs (35-14-7). Jack Campbell stopped 20-of-23 shots.
Toronto gave forward Mitch Marner the night off, with Adam Brooks taking his spot on a line with Auston Matthews and Alex Galchenyuk.
WATCH | Connor strikes twice in Jets win:
The game meant little as both teams already have their first-round playoff matches set.
The Jets start their first-round series with the Oilers on Wednesday in Edmonton, while the Leafs welcome Montreal for Game 1 of their series Thursday — the first post-season meeting between the Original Six rivals since 1979.
Winnipeg had an early scare when forward Paul Stastny was hit into the end boards by Toronto defenceman Justin Holl on the game's first shift. He went to the dressing room before returning later in the period. He stuck around for the second and had 7:47 of ice time but didn't return for the third.
WATCH | North Division playoff preview:
Engvall beat Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois in a race to the puck, and from inside the left face-off circle snapped home his seventh of the season through Hellebuyck at 7:15 of the first to open the scoring.
Campbell kept it 1-0 Toronto when he stacked the pads to rob Trevor Lewis, who was set up in front of the net on a cross-ice pass from Harkins in transition.
Appleton tied the game early in the second with his 12th of the year after linemate Adam Lowry forced Morgan Rielly to turn the puck over in front of his own net.
Mikheyev restored the lead for Toronto at 5:25 when he came off the sideboards and put in a rebound off a Jake Muzzin point shot that Hellebuyck kicked right to the Leafs forward for his seventh of the season.
Winnipeg's second goal came after another Rielly error, when he was caught pinching and Mark Scheifele and Connor broke out on a 2-on-1.
Scheifele crossed Toronto's blue line and fed Connor, who faked a shot and went forehand to backhand to beat a sliding Campbell for his 25th of the season at 13:52.
Hellebuyck made two big stops late in the second, first on Tavares on a Leafs power play and then another on a streaking Mikheyev with just over a minute to go as Toronto took a 21-20 edge in shots into the third.
Connor gave Winnipeg its first lead with his second of the night, one-timing a pass from captain Blake Wheeler glove side on Campbell 4:21 into the third.
WATCH | The history of the Leafs-Habs rivalry:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?