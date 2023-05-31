Maple Leafs introduce Brad Treliving as team's new GM

One day after being named the Toronto Maple Leafs' 18th general manager in franchise history, Brad Treliving was introduced to the media.

Treliving comes aboard less than two weeks after a chain of events led to the firing of Kyle Dubas.

The 53-year-old Treliving left the Calgary Flames in April following nine seasons that included five playoff appearances and two 100-point campaigns.

"Brad brings a wealth of knowledge from his years of experience," Leafs president Brendan Shanahan said in a release. "He has earned tremendous respect amongst his peers throughout his years in the NHL and has built excellent relationships at all levels within the game."

Treliving joins the Leafs at a crucial juncture in the wake of Shanahan's stunning Dubas dismissal on May 19.

Kyle Dubas out as Maple Leafs GM following early playoff exit Duration 46:11 Kyle Dubas is out as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs.The team said Friday it is "parting ways" with the 37-year-old executive, whose contract was scheduled to expire June 30. We'll talk about where the team goes from here.

Dubas, who had been Toronto's GM since 2018 and didn't have a contract beyond June 30, suggested at a bizarre end-of-season press conference on May 15 he wasn't sure he wanted to remain in the role — at least in part because of the stress on his young family.

A roller-coaster five days followed, with Shanahan ultimately firing the 37-year-old despite previously wanting to keep his GM, and Dubas eventually indicating to his boss he wished to stay.

Dubas was not out of work for long as the Pittsburgh Penguins announced his hiring as president of hockey operations on Thursday morning.